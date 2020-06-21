Star Wars Squadrons: the battle between Republic and Empire rages on in the gameplay video

Share it:

Coinciding with the EA Play Live digital show, EA Motive developers showed the very first gameplay scenes of Star Wars Squadrons, the new sci-fi shooter focused on dogfight area battles that will arrive on October 2 of this year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The narrative scaffold on which theSquadrons singleplayer experience will go back to the final events of Star Wars Return of the Jedi to feed the imagination of users with a multi-faceted story that will follow the destruction, by the Rebel Alliance, of the second Death Star.

Parallel and complementary to the adventure in single will then be the multiplayer module, also placed chronologically after the battle of Endor and focused on the challenges hired by fighter pilots Imperiali and of New Republic. Come on hunting TIE to X-Wing, all the spaceships in the title can be customized and enhanced through a progression system that will unlock weapons, hulls, shields, engines and various customizations for the cockpit, the livery of the spacecraft and the very appearance of our alter-ego.

Without delay, we leave you in the company of the first gameplay video of the new EA Motive title and, if you missed it, the announcement trailer of Star Wars Squadrons published in recent days by Electronic Arts to reveal the new dogfight shooter set in the far distant galaxy of Star Wars.