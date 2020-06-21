Star Wars Squadrons: new details on customization and pilot types of fighters

Share it:

On the sidelines of the publication of the Star Wars Squadrons gameplay video at the EA Play Live event, the EA Motive authors describe the deep customization system that we will find in the title and illustrate the different types of hunting that can be piloted in this ambitious dogfight shooter.

In the first development diary of the series "Pilot Briefing", the Canadian software house has pitted a whole series of information on the system assigned toevolution and customization of fighters. The EA Motive authors explain that in the course of the game we will be able to unlock many components for spaceships, so that we can create our own dream aircraft.

Each starfighter can be uniquely equipped, with specific customizations for each fighter and original parts to show off in battle both in the singleplayer story and in the multiplayer modes of Star Wars Squadrons. Slots for modifying fighter components will be divided into six categories that will include them Primary weapons, i Auxiliary systems, the Countermeasures tactics, lo Hull, lo Shield and i Engines.

As for the number and type of aircraft that can be piloted, the Electronic Arts subsidiary confirms the presence at the launch of eight starfighters equally divided between Republic and Empire, all with their own cosmetic items and power-ups to unlock by progressing in the adventure or online challenges.

Star Wars Squadrons: Hunting available

T-65B X-wing starfighter

BTL-A4 Y-wing assault starfighter / bomber

RZ-1 A-wing interceptor

UT-60D U-wing starfighter / support craft

TIE / ln starfighter ("TIE fighter")

TIE / sa bomber ("TIE bomber")

TIE / IN interceptor ("TIE interceptor")

TIE / rp reaper attack lander ("TIE reaper")

To those who follow us, we finally remember that Star Wars Squadrons will be available starting from 2nd October this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our in-depth article that takes you into the cockpit of the Star Wars Squadrons fighters.