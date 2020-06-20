Star Wars Squadrons is not a live service: there are no microtransactions

Share it:

After the announcement of 12 June, during last night's EA Play Live 2020 we finally got to see what Star Wars Squadrons is made of, an ambitious project under development at EA Motive studios.

Thanks to an exhaustive gameplay trailer we learned that players will be able to pilot the most famous fighters and ships of the Empire and the New Republic not only in an exciting single player campaign, but also in a multiplayer component structured to make room for various competitive and cooperative modes, complete with a progression system that will allow players to unlock a multitude of skills, weapons and customization elements. Games of this type are well suited to be managed as services, but Electronic Arts has decided not to follow this approach.

This means that Star Wars Squadrons will not offer microtransactions and will not be operated as a live service. Creative director Ian Frazier was very clear about this during a chat with Game Informer. "We want to be generous to the players, and we want Star Wars Squadrons to be a complete experience. Like, 'You give us $ 40, that's the game you will love. Thanks.' That's all. We're not building a live service. It is a complete and great game in itself ". At the moment there aren't even any DLC, although Frazier did not want to exclude them categorically: "I'm not saying it's impossible, but that's not what we're aiming for."

Star Wars Squadrons will be launched on October 2 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a price of 39.99 euros, complete with crossplay support. The PC and PS4 versions can also be played entirely in Virtual Reality. EA Access and Origin Access Basic subscribers will be able to play for 10 hours freely and, if they wish, save 10% on the introductory price. Origin Access Premier subscribers will instead have full access to the title. The PC version requirements of Star Wars Squadrons are already available.