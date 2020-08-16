Star Wars Squadrons: images and details on the customization of fighters

Share it:

After leaving the burden of explaining why Star Wars Squadrons will be sold at a budget price at the top of Electronic Arts, the authors of EA Motive show unedited images of their dogfight shooter and describe the numerous options offered to the user in the customization of fighters.

Among the many information pitted by the Canadian software house in the new development diary of the "Pilot Briefing" series, we find an inscription on the numerous options for customization of each aircraft that can be piloted by the users of this awaited project set in the Far distant galaxy of Star Wars.

As the starfighter, every enthusiast will be able to modify the appearance, the paraphernalia and the abilities of the fighters to be piloted by embracing the cause of the Republic or the Empire. The eight X-Wing he eight TIE fighters accessible at launch, they can be customized in Primary Weapons and Auxiliary Systems, with additional customization options that will pass through the Hull, Engines, Shield and Tactical Countermeasures. To the functional upgrades to the gameplay will also be added all those cosmetic elements to be accessed by progressing in the adventure and in the battles to be played in multiplayer.

Before leaving you to the new images, and the link of the EA website with the latest Pilot Briefing of the Montreal developers, we remind you that Star Wars Squadrons will be available from 2nd October on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. While waiting to earn the stars and take part in the umpteenth battle between the two sides of the Force, we leave you to our in-depth analysis that takes you into the cockpit of the Star Wars Squadrons fighters.