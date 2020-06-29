Star Wars Squadrons, changes for PC requirements: minimum and recommended, also for VR

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Shortly after the release of the first Star Wars Squadrons trailer, the leaders of Electronic Arts had confirmed the title's support for the game in Virtual Reality.

At the same time, the development team had also offered the first information related to the technical requirements for the PC version of Star Wars Squadrons, expressed in three different categories, depending on the willingness or otherwise of the player to take advantage of the VR features. Now, however, IT'S AT communicated some changes compared to what was originally presented. They have therefore been published new PC requirements for Star Wars Squadrons, which mainly include variations in terms of CPU and free memory space. Here are the new data:

Minimum Requirements (Non VR)

OS: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X

Processor (Intel): Intel i5 6600k

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11.1

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 40GB

Recommended Requirements (Non VR) / Minimum Requirements (VR)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel i7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11.1

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 40GB

Recommended Requirements (VR)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel i7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1070 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11.1

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 40GB

In closing, remember that Star Wars Squadrons will hit the gaming market starting from the next 2nd October.