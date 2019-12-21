 Star Wars: Spoiler-free multi-criticism of Skywalker

Share it:

This week the movie has reached theaters "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga that such disparate criticism is raising among fans of the Star Wars universe. Some see it as a close below what it should have been, especially with another that promotional campaign so directed to convey the idea that it is an end.

A great premiere like this deserves a multi-criticism, and therefore we bring you a double critique to make a detailed analysis of the film. And also free of spoilers both two.

Star Wars: The Rise to SECURE, by Jorge Montenegro

For better or worse (this is something that only time and the fans themselves will decide), "The Last Jedi" created a huge and devastating schism within the Star Wars fandom, not without toxicity, radicalism and harassment, which day Today continues to suppurate from his wounds. Far from looking like an exaggeration (hopefully it really was), the truth is that Rian Johnson's work ("Looper"), whose creative decisions you may like more or less, has irremediably marked the final stretch of this third trilogy and from the Skywalker saga in general.

And just like George Lucas, who ended up selling the franchise because working on it had lost all the fun, the mouse company has discovered, in the worst possible way, the darkest side of the galactic universe that it acquired in 2012. And it is precisely this “painful lesson”, learned between criticism and box office failures, which seems to have dragged Kathleen Kennedy (president of Lucasfilm) and JJ Abrams (“Super 8”) to Close this stage trying to please each and every one of the sectors that make up your fandom.

A mistake that has finally ended up materializing in a film that, although entertaining and exciting (especially if you are a fan of the saga), can not get rid of the heavy burden of trying to avoid letting anyone down at all levels. We are not going to fool ourselves, the task, not to call it an odyssey, which Disney faced with "The Ascent of Skywalker" was not easy. Apart from closing all the plots and concluding a story that has survived in the industry for more than 40 years, the company chaired by Bob Iger also had to face the repercussions that Johnson's genre tape after its release.

However, and without underestimating the complicated problem that they had to solve, the course taken by Disney has been as little as the most cowardly and comfortable of all those who could have chosen. In this sense Abrams, who returned as a messiah to the franchise after the "sudden" departure of Colin Trevorrow ("Jurassic World") in 2017, manages to put together a kind of frankenstein in which while trying to close all open fronts in the previous movies, objective which mostly complies (we ignore how loose or inconsistent some of these may be), Spend minutes and scenes on overwriting, or rather redirecting, some controversial decisions made in Episode VIII.

However, this decision, that the only thing that stands out is the lack of vision, planning and throwing of the study, is in turn hindered by the inclusion of other elements of Johnson's tape that did get the approval, to call it from some way, from a thick part of the fans: (SPOILER: select the text to see it) reylo (FIN SPOILER). This causes the tape, whose main mission is to dismiss the history of the Skywalkers, You feel too overloaded at several key points of your development. Element that in principle should not be a major problem, because it is not, nor will it be the last film that will subject the viewer to a continuous bombing without giving him time to assimilate what he is seeing or in his case happening in the plot.

Unfortunately, the attempt of Abrams and Chris Terrio (the writers of this latest installment) to please as many fans as possible, play that poorly planned and executed ends up becoming a double-edged sword, causes the tape not only I wasted ideas and plots that due to the accelerated pace of assembly do not have enough time to develop in the right way, It also cancels the evolution of many characters who, narratively speaking, end up exactly at the same point they were at when the lights went out. Making his participation in this film flat and merely presidential.

And it is precisely the sum of all these decisions, whose impact is subject to the objectivity and tastes of each viewer, which ends up hindering the final result, preventing history from developing its full potential (Well, it really does) and content to simply thrill and entertain. A fact that at first glance could be enough for any project that minimally tries to present a different alternative to an increasingly saturated market of sequels, reboots and remakes, but that being the end of a saga like Star Wars, whose main objective should be Saying goodbye in an epic and grandiose way, you only manage to leave a bittersweet painful sensation to what it could have been and unfortunately it was not.

And the saying goes "who does not risk does not win", and Disney, to avoid any other controversy, sacrifices what could have been a great victory (regardless of whether Abrams had continued Johnson's ideas or not) for a comfortable conformity, with some air to defeat, which allows you to give a folder to the subject and focus on other projects.

Despite this, because not everything Abrams offers us is bad (Yoda frees us from a Phantom Menace 2.0), the film knows how to take advantage of the nostalgia and part of the magic that made this saga great to offer the viewer, and above all the fan of the universe that Lucas created in the late 70s, elements that drink directly from his rich and extensive mythology and that until now we had not seen on the big screen. In this way, the new Disney canon, as I had been doing so far, takes several ideas and concepts from the discontinued extended universe (now grouped under the Star Wars Legends seal) to close the saga by paying homage to the entire path traveled to the moment.

In fact, both the first minutes of the tape and its last act, where the film embraces completely and without hesitation the mysticism and fantasy of the universe in which it develops, well they could have been taken from any video game of the Jedi Knight saga or from some chapter of their impressive animated series (Clone Wars and Rebels). This being the greatest success of the project, because apart from demonstrating the wide range of resources available to this franchise, it reflects the love and passion for the saga that exists behind its director and screenwriter. Because of the debate that will come out of the creative decisions made by Abrams, that after seeing the first reactions aims to be as polarized as with “The Last Jedi,” the only point that is surely out of any discussion is their belonging to this varied and huge fandom.

On the other hand, the fan-service, a resource that in several sections of the story helps to forget the predictability of the script (quite simple), becomes a fundamental part of the story. Giving away to the fan who is only looking for a final multitude of scenes, which could be classified as memorable and comforting the most demanding with the scraps of a diamond in the rough that was satisfied with complying with the basic requirements required for the end of a saga. Although the attempt to rewrite Episode VII eliminates some characters and cancels the evolution and development of others, an aspect in which Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) become the main victims, Adam Driver and his Kylo Ren are consecrated, more so if it fits, as one of the best characters in the new trilogy.

Well, although it has fewer minutes than in the previous installment, the actor manages to complete the journey of his character in a superb way and displaying an acting ability that surely to silenced the voices that once criticized his choice as one of the new antagonists in history. However, in contrast we find the introduction, in many cases quite forced, of a large number of characters, whose contribution to the plot varies between low and nil. Leaving the disturbing feeling that Disney, as it has announced these days, had more interest in introducing new faces to work with in the future than to create solid, or at least well-worked, characters that really contribute something to the film.

Turning finally to the technical section, at which point I will only stop to talk about two specific issues, I would like to point out the enormous and spectacular work he does, as always, the composer John Williams in his latest film in the saga, remember that he already announced that Episode IX was going to be his last collaboration with Lucasfilm. Because despite the diversity and complexity of the threads that interweave the fandom of the franchise, the music created by Williams, which forms a large part of the soul of Star Wars, is undoubtedly the best point of union of all those who some day we dream of traveling to that galaxy far away.

As for photography, it was clear, and being honest, it was not expected, that Abrams could match or overcome the work done by Johnson, whose film contains some of the best shots (we are not talking about plots, characters or ideas) of the franchise. But the director of Episode VII, which offers in this delivery some quite suggestive plans, he limps when it comes to correctly lighting some of the most important scenes of the film, especially in the climax of his third act, leaving a glimpse of error that at least someone had to notice during the assembly and editing of the film. Although this failure is not the most important, its presence slightly dilutes the immersion of the viewer in the story and demonstrates the visual weakness of Abrams.

In conclusion, "The rise of Skywalker" becomes a film that while trying to close 40 years of history, spends enough minutes and resources trying to condense the plot that many fans would have liked to see in Episode VIII and that others Not so many. Transforming what could or should have been an epic ending, which concludes a primordial stage of the franchise, in a simple dry end. And this in a year where Marvel Studios, thanks to "Avengers: Endgame", has shown how a saga should be culminated is as shameful and criticizable.

Why To survive Star Wars you need more directors who dare to innovate and risk, although this leads to some mistakes and failures, and fewer directors who prefer to play it safe for fear of failure. Because Master Yoda already told us, failure is a great teacher and to just try it then it is better not to do so.

Note: 6.5

An effective show lacking strength to provide a memorable closure for the saga, by Diego Iván Vera

Saga Star wars, that science fiction milestone that marked a before and after in the history and film industry, a show of the genre of space opera and science fiction that through its various stages have touched the lives of countless people over 40 years.

The ribbon that the franchise itself marked in its original trilogy –"A New Hope", "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of Jedi"– It was a matchless cinematic triumph that not even the same nor its original creator George Lucas could overcome with its controversial prequels –"The Phantom Menace", "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith"– that when demarcating from the cinematographic manufacturing made previously, overlapping it by a critical use of special effects and despite being commercial successes that gave background to several elements of the plot itself, the schism inside and outside the saga had occurred and now History repeats itself again.

After the acquisition of the company Walt Disney Company on Lucasfilm, producer of the saga announced the development of a new saga, which since its announcement was no stranger to the controversy.

In 2015, the liver J.J Abrams took the baton of the saga with in "The Force Awakens" introducing a new generation of characters who were supposed to they were going to be the protagonists of this new story sponsored by the original cast who "They were going to pass the torch" to this new generation of heroes.

The film left a good taste to the public despite repeating concepts and plot structure, as well as making use of nostalgia elements of the first film "A new hope" and somehow recreate it, but with that it laid the foundation for this new trilogy.

Later in 2017 "The Last Jedi" directed and written by Rian johnson came to create the largest division that this series could have in its history, offering a plot that skipped the bases that the first installment had raised, remaking things your way, taking powerful risks with the stories, delivering a bold proposal respected by many and detested by others. Despite the impact of this film whose debate continues as intense to this day, this brought collateral damage to the public's expectations for the outcome of the story and the saga, as well as a challenge to the filmmakers of how to close the story arc of this story.

“The Rise of Skywalker” fails from minute one when trying to regain the confidence of those followers who felt betrayed by the plot decisions of "The Last Jedi ”. It's as if J.J Abrams and company "Patched" the story in an attempt to give a unanimous taste to the general audience and Star Wars fans, returning to the comfort zone with which he presented this new trilogy to the public, but by doing this they gave their arm to twist and ended up losing the goal of making this closure a memorable experience.



"The Rise of Skywalker" suffers the same fate as the movie "League of Justice" Warner Bros and DC Comics, because in both cases their respective producers ended up compromising the films in a fruitless effort for wanting to please everyone – possibly motivated by their controversial previous deliveries, "The Last Jedi" and "Batman v Superman" respectively. curiously Chris Terrio, the screenwriter of the aforementioned DC films, also participates as one of the creative minds within the outcome of the Skywalker saga.

The patches are noticeable. Although the decisions made by Rian Johnson in his film gave rise to new challenges to assume, Abrams and Terrio decide to go the easy way. Although they do not completely ignore them, their changes do not feel totally organic in relation to what happened in the previous film.

The story starts quickly with a bombardment of scenarios, situations and points that develop ephemerally, although it is not difficult to follow the thread of the story, this one time is not allowed for the viewer to digest What you see on screen.



The protagonist trio formed by King (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) finally makes a team for the first time and despite displaying a good camaraderie among them, his chemistry and charisma on the screen does not give us a significant attachment like those that had insurmountable and iconic characters like Leia, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker himself , the goal was not to surpass their predecessors, but forge your own identity.

I have to highlight Ben Solo / Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as the best character whose plot arc is best delineated throughout the deliveries of this saga, starting as a whimsical character who was slowly swaying in an internal struggle between good and evil heading for a possible path of redemption, thus differentiating itself from other more absolute antagonists. The truth is that its final resolution although predictable not up to that great character.

The story turns Rey in everything his detractors pointed out what was it. The script and its plot conveniences they make it one (SPOILER: select the text to see it) almighty chosen (FIN SPOILER) in such a fast and forced way that any degree of empathy that could have been won with the public in the previous films starts. This coupled with the fact that their actions on the screen do not feel at all as part of their individual development.

Poe Dameron I think another character whose development continues positively in this film in relation to the previous installment, growing as a character and putting it in interesting dynamics with the rest of the group. On the other hand, Finn, who never felt that his role ended up fitting into this story and neither generated me enough empathy or interest in him, he continues tumbling in the plot, only reacting to situations that occur.

Of this trio of protagonists I can only say that their stories at the end do not even feel culminated, that their trips are far from satisfactory and that their arches as a character despite having positive points throughout this trilogy these do not generate love or interest that the protagonists of this stage of the saga should merit, functional characters yes, but very forgettable.

Finally, The fan service of this movie did not reach the level that was required. While Abrams attracted the public using this resource at first, in this installment this element is not sufficiently elaborated here to catch an already divided audience.

The returns of memorable characters within the saga as Lando Calrisian (Billy Dee Williams), although very well received, does not have a considerable impact on the plot. The new characters introduced in this movie, and those returning from previous installments, are less than inconsequential, they are simply there to fulfill a supporting role. Debutants like Jannah (Naomi Ackie), Beaumont Kin (Domic Monaghan), Zorri Blis (Keri Russel) or others who return as Maz Kanata (Lupita N´yongo) are just mere cameos extended with little weight.

Just to mention an example of the gross desire to "content" fans who lost with "The Last Jedi" we see one Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) totally different in appearance and personality in relation to the predecessor film, with even clueless people who can get confused thinking that it is another character.

The quintessential Star Wars villain was always Darth Sidious / Emperor Palpantine (Ian Mcdiarmid) throughout his story and the one who was always manipulating the fight between the dark and bright side of the force throughout the saga. Your participation here does not feel naturally integrated into history or with the overall structure of the entire franchise. He could simply remain The Supreme Leader Snoke, who had already been introduced, and much difference would not have made.



The Skywalker saga ends a bittersweet way delivering a product that does not satisfy anyone. That instead of accepting the challenges posed in its development, he chose not only not to risk his end, but also deprived him of giving him the strength he deserved to have a victorious and triumphant conclusion.

In personal judgment "The Last Jedi" it felt like a better conclusion than “The Rise of Skywalker”. Simply this outcome finally confirms the suspicions of an inefficient approach and development of this new stage in its history. The Skywalker saga deserved an epilogue at the height of its myth. This tape is not.