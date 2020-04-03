'Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise': The Original, Animated Script

Share it:

This past December 2019 the latest 'Star Wars' movie to date was released: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'. J.J. Abrams returned to the series to direct this conclusion to the Skywalker series, but critics and the public did not react as expected. Some plot twists and revelations fell on deaf ears, and the movie didn't quite work. Still, it topped $ 1 billion at the international box office, giving Disney another hit.

Shortly after the premiere, Colin Trevorrow's original script, which was to be director of this latest installment, was leaked. With the name of 'Duel of fates', in clear homage to the classic theme of John Williams for the 'Episode I: The Phantom Menace', Trevorrow's script was much more risky, and moved away from the fan service that ended up being the film directed by J.J. Abrams. Here we leave you the text that would appear at the beginning of the movie:

"The First Order's iron fist has reached the furthest corners of the galaxy. Very few planets remain uninvaded. Betrayals are punishable by death. Determined to quell increasing unrest, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren has silenced all communications between neighboring systems. Led by General Leia Organa, the Resistance has planned a secret mission to prevent its annihilation and forge a new path to freedom … "

Now, a YouTube animator, Mr. Sunday Movies, has decided to take that original script and animate it, to give us a comic vision of how that project would have been, and the truth is that it looked very, very good.