Star Wars: Skywalker's rise receives date for arrival at Disney +

Just in time for Star Wars Day, celebrated on May 4, will be available Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and last episode of the Skywalker Saga that hit theaters in December last year and that we will now have at home from this day of celebration.

On the page of the movie inside Disney + you can read that "Due to existing agreements, this title will be available on May 4, 2020", so from this day we can see the tape on demand.

There are some contents of the Disney factory that are still not available on Disney + by agreements with third parties. It is the example of the Spider-Man movies that are part of the UCM, they do not appear next to the rest of the catalog because they are partly owned by Sony Pictures.

So far, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been linked to other platforms by distribution agreements, but fortunately, fans who want to do a full marathon for the most important date of the year will have all the movies in one place.

The film went into digital format prematurely because of the pandemic, and others such as Frozen 2 and Onward followed suit. In fact, for Frozen 2 we already have a release date on Disney +, where it will be available from June 26 of this year, which is not a great wait considering that it is a relatively recent release.