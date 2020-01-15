General News

 Star Wars: Skywalker's rise reaches one billion dollars

January 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Now that the controversy has resurfaced thanks to the supposed script made by Colin Trevorrow for his proposal of Episode IX of Star Wars, the news that jumps the news that the J.J. Abrams crosses the coveted barrier of one billion dollars. The latest box office details would confirm that the box office reaches 1.001 million dollars worldwide after 28 days in theaters. This figure is distributed between 481.3 million domestically and 519.7 million outside the United States.

This is the fifth Star Wars movie to reach this milestone, after "The Fantastma Threat," "The Force Awakens," "Rogue One" and "The Last Jedi." Comparing what has been said again is evident in these days, that the performance of this film is better than the previous two episodes, because "The Force Awakens" did so in just 12 days, and "The Last Jedi" in 19 days
(news in writing)

Via information | THR

