 Star Wars: Skywalker's rise loses first place at the box office after three weeks

As he had been pointing since Friday, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" has lost first place at the box office this weekend for the premiere of a great favorite, the movie "1917" which has been done with the awards for Best Drama Film and Best Director at the Golden Globes. Friday's box office data already predicted what would happen for the rest of the weekend, as Sam Mendes's film was placed the first Friday with a collection of almost $ 14 million, raising its estimates from 20-25 million to 37 million.

Finishing the weekend, we already have some provisional data and these place the war movie in a total collection of 35.6 million dollars, so it leads the box office, keeping the Star Wars movie in second place with 15 million dollars (more or less around the estimates of 15-16 million). J.J. Abrams loses first place in the United States after three consecutive weeks.

In this way, the final episode of the Skywalker saga is located at a domestic box office of 478 million dollars and a worldwide one of 989.56 million, touching the coveted one billion who also achieved the previous deliveries. It is clear that the film will exceed the figure but the truth is that it is taking longer than some expected. It is increasingly evident that ‘The rise of Skywalker’ is losing strength with each passing day, to be well below the two previous films. Another proof of this is that the film went from being 2% below the box office of ‘The last Jedi’ last Sunday to be 8% below after its first 13 days (until Wednesday).

