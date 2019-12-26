 Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise gets the second best Christmas day data

Share it:

Recovering from the Christmas holidays of these days, we have to keep talking about the last great premiere in cinemas, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", specifically from his box office yesterday. The film raised a total of 48.8 million dollars on Christmas day worldwide (32 million in the United States), raising the worldwide box office up to 516.8 million, so it is halfway to get the million dollars. According to the data of these days, it is estimated that it could add another 100-200 million worldwide this weekend and reach one billion next week.

‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is that the second highest grossing story of Christmas day at the level of the United States, surpassed only by the one that opened this trilogy, ‘The Force Awakens’.

In addition to this, in a recent interview with Kinowetter, the pair of actors Domhnall Gleeson Y Richard E. Grant have confirmed that for a while, their characters from General Hux and General Pryde also appeared in (SPOILER: select the text to see it) the sequence of the beginning of the film, the one in which we see Kylo Ren in a forest looking for the piece that the planet of the Sith would take him (FIN SPOILER). Their role in that sequence has not been revealed, and they have simply said that their appearance simply ended up cutting in the editing room.

Finally, we have to say that the filtering of days ago that a limited edition of the nine films that make up all the Skywalker saga, a set of 27 discs. The filtration was initially revealed via Best Buy, at a price of $ 249.99, and we can already find it in Amazon UK at a price of 180 pounds (4K version), or 64.99 pounds (Blu-version Ray)

