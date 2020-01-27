 Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise exceeds $ 500 million in the United States

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The box office data of this weekend in the United States leave us the news that "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" reaches a new milestone in its collection. The director J.J. Abrams reaches $ 500 million – specifically $ 501,583,140 – in the United States. Although the film had mixed reviews and was withdrawn from many cinemas before even reaching the month at the box office, we are still talking about an important economic success, and it is another of the 2019 Disney movies to raise more than 1 billion dollars worldwide .

Interestingly, there are not so many movies that have exceeded $ 500 million at the domestic box office. In fact, this ninth episode of Star Wars becomes the fifteenth story movie in breaking through the barrier. Of the 14 above, there are three other Star Wars (‘The Force Awakens’, which tops the list; ‘The last Jedi’ Y ‘Rogue One’), four from Marvel ("Avengers: Endgame", "Black Panther"; "Avengers: Infinity War", "The Avengers") and one of DC ("The dark knight").

Reliable information | BoxOfficeReport | BoxOfficeMojo