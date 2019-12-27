Star Wars: Skywalker's rise exceeds 500 million at the box office

Share it:

The premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker did not meet expectations in terms of collection, but over the days the tape of J.J. Abrams is picking up some pace and has already spent $ 500 million at the international box office.

Currently the total collection is around 516.8 million and is expected to easily exceed 1,000 million before leaving theaters already entered the year 2020, something that was seen to come despite criticism.

The film, in fact, has been placed with the best Christmas Day box office in the history of cinema in the United States to get 32 ​​million dollars during that particular night. Curiously, it is only surpassed by The Force Awakens on that date.

In our review we told you that we left the cinema happy with the outcome that Abrams has given to the Skywalker Saga, so let's wait for your comments on what you think about this farewell to more than a decade of films born from the universe devised by George Lucas.

