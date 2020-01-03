Star Wars: Skywalker's rise detailed Palpatine's return in deleted scenes

Share it:

It's not that Palpatine's return is left without any explanation in the movie. But it's true that the scenes we can see in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker With respect to that issue, they have not finished convincing fans of the franchise. Now, we just knew that there were more details, only that they ended up discarding each and every one of those scenes.

The information has been released by Maryann Brandon, editor of the film, in an interview with the Huffington Post. In it he wanted to talk about the difficulty of choosing what he had to stay and what not in the final assembly. And, it seems, some scenes were removed that told us how it was possible that Palpatine was alive.

This is what he said about it: "Some scenes changed a lot until we found the way we wanted to present them to the audience. In the end we ended up showing much less than we originally thought. There was so much information in the movie and so many characters that we wanted to be focus the audience … I think we felt we didn't want to mess up the movies with things that weren’t needed to know. ".

On the other hand, today we have also been able to clarify the issue of rumors about the possibility of Palpatine being Anakin's father. On Twitter, Matt Martin has been asked to clarify all this. And it has made it clear that it is not like that: "No, that's not what the comic suggests.".

Sources: Huffington Post / Twitter