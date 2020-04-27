 Star Wars: Skywalker's rise arrives on May 4 at Disney + Spain

Share it:

The final chapter of the Skywalker saga, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", will be available on the Disney + streaming platform as a tribute to the Star Wars Day, May 4. For the first time, all Skywalker will be complete in one place. The saga, which began in 1977 with the George Lucas film "Star Wars: A New Hope", adds to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", to the current exclusive series "The Mandalorian", together with the last season of the animation "Star Wars: The Clone Wars".

To this is added that as of May 4, the docuserie begins to be issued "Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian", united that the end of the award-winning animated series is broadcast "Star Wars: The Clone Wars". Recall that the final episode of "The Mandalorian" It will be available on May 1 on the platform in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams rejoined forces in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the exciting final chapter of the Skywalker saga, where a heroic battle is fought to restore peace and freedom in the galaxy, in an epic and formidable outcome. The movie stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin are executive producers. The script is the work of Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams; the story is from Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas.