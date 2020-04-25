Star Wars series starring Cassian Andor announces new signings

Share it:

It had been a while since we knew anything about the Cassian Andor series that will be Disney+. Starring Diego Luna, this series will be based on the life of the character before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as expected.

As announced by the official website of Star wars, Stellan Skarsgård (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End), Kyle Soller (Anna Karenina), Denise Gough (Angels in America) and Genevieve O'Reilly will join the cast of this series. O'Reilly is already known in the Star Wars Universe, as she was in charge of giving life to Mon Mothma, a character that we also saw in the original trilogy played by Caroline Blakiston.

To this cast we also add Alan Tudyk, again in the role of the android K-2SO. In addition, Tony Gilroy, known for being one of the writers of Rogue One, will be in charge of directing and writing the script for the Cassian Andor series with Beau Willimon (House of Cards) and Stephen Schiff (The Americans).

Unfortunately, Disney still has not announced the release date of this series on Disney +, although right now all its productions have an uncertain future. A few months ago there was a lot of speculation that Cassian Andor would arrive in 2021, but given the current health crisis situation, it is difficult to think that we will see this new Star Wars story so soon.

Diego Luna stated a few months ago that filming would start this year, something that now seems quite improbable. Nonetheless, the fact that actors continue to add to its roster indicates that the series is moving forward, so Rogue One fans will again see Cassian Andor in action under an aesthetic worthy of the Star Wars Universe. Will you succeed in Star Wars: The Mandalorian?