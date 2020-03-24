Star Wars series kicks off with two great episodes

Share it:

It has been made to wait, but it is already here. In a time when immediacy reigns and we all believe in the right to own everything from the day it comes out, the Disney + move is risky, but who the hell cares if people will pay for their bestial catalog background. Still, it's only fair to recognize that the excellent 'The Mandalorian' is the standard bearer of the new platform.

Once upon a time in a galaxy far far away

Jon Favreau, go man. A little over ten years ago he took over the reins of that seminal 'Iron Man' (because nobody wanted to listen to Ang Lee's extraordinary 'Hulk'), the starting point of a machinery that has ended up devouring the industry. For better or for worse, Marvel Studios started with their movie – their non-outrageous ways for an extremely wacky hero sat chair and brightened the way. And now he's done it again for Star Wars. All of them already in the template of the expected Disney + that has just arrived in Spain.

'The Mandalorian' is a I breathe within such a flawed organization chart such as that of the legacy of the George Lucas saga, which still has its abominable closure with 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', a very poor conclusion to a story that no one had asked for so much confusion and lack of ideas.

Fortunately, friends and enemies of the galaxy, we are Congratulations. Pedantry and the most forced fan service are forced away so that the naturalness and the roughest style, but always mockingly, make their way.

Fortunately, he also distances himself from 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', another title as unnecessary as any of the label's films in recent years except for that prodigious exercise in style created by Rian Johnson that time will place on his site.

Favreau's creation embraces the festive, the pleasure of fun, wearing under the nails all the rust of the winter western, from the bounty hunters from outer space and, most importantly: from video games. Of those who belong to the license and those who do not. And is that during these first two episodes, Pedro Pascal (It is assumed), the Mandalorian, will see and desire to achieve advance with his living reward.

The lone Mandalorian and his cub

Kazuo Koike and Goseki Kojima's work is one of the main references of this western of bounty hunters who ride strange animals on planets little given to cronyism. But Favreau knows that what matters here is immediacy well understood.

That a series that seeks to expand the universe of 'Star Wars' at all costs (accomplished by far) bothers to get out of its comfort zone to sustain itself on fast-paced action sequences and video game narrative, is highly appreciated.

At times one can imagine its creator jumping between the platforms of the Super Star Wars of Snes before closing a specific sequence. Another of the great successes of the series is its abundant catalog of characters and creatures that parade incessantly throughout their tight sitcom duration.

I do not know how many viewers will have waited patiently to see the series, and I am not very clear that now that they have it they will be willing to wait weekly until reaching its outcome directed by Taika Waititi. Yes, it is true that in its original emission the series was emitted with weekly cadence, but a quarter ago that.

Playful, much more analog than imagined and straight to the point, 'The Mandalorian' is the most interesting and appetizing official Star Wars product of recent years, in addition to a title for which it is worth doing a marathon, since the entire season is not that it lasts much longer than the last creative stumble of J.J. Abrams.

Let's see if the smart guy in the class was going to be Jon Favreau …