Star Wars Series Converted to Bob Iger Movies

The universe Star wars It has taken off in style this end of 2019 with the arrival in theaters of his ninth film, 'The Ascent of Skywalker', and the debut of the series 'The Mandalorian' on the platform of streaming from Disney +. Both titles have been a success and proved that the Lucas Film story still has a good following of followers, and now, multiscreen.

However, the one that has not planned a new batch of films for the immediate future but two new series about Star Wars have given what to think to the fandom, which wonders if now Disney has decided to channel the new titles only to the small screen . For the future of Star Wars they asked the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, in the program The Star Wars Show, which responded that perhaps the time has come to stop thinking separately about the materials created for different media:





"I don't see it only as television, but as an extension of storytelling from Star Wars. Disney + have given us the ability to do just that, bring Star Wars closer to people in new ways and also create new stories. They are neither the same places nor the same characters. You just have to look at 'Mandalorian'. Because although there is a lot shared, there is also a lot of fresh material, and I love that. The possibility of being really agnostic in terms of what platform something has been done for. Because this could be, in the future, a television series that becomes a film and a film that becomes a television series. I'm not doing any kind of ad, but I think it's important for us: to be agnostics. "

This is not such a crazy idea, after all, the next series of 'Star Wars', one centered on the mythical Obi Wan Kenobi was going to be created as a movie originally. The world is changing, that cannot be denied. The growing trend of consuming content on the platforms of streaming, and good content, is not something that should be ignored. Iger has seen that opportunity to take advantage of material that was intended for a series to give a new direction to the franchise, so your ad should not be taken as a trivial statement. Will 'The Mandalorian' be your first bet?