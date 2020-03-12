Star Wars, Scott Derrickson and his Horror Movie on Hoth

Share it:

Scott Derrickson seems to be more fashionable than ever since his plans for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’(2021) they became too dark for the Marvel family. Remember that, despite the good numbers of ‘Doctor strange’(2016), the director was invited to leave the party, being replaced by Sam Raimi in command of a script signed by Michael Waldron for the most mystical character at UCM.

Since then, Derrickson has remained faithful to his fans on Twitter, a social network that he has used to clarify that he would return to work with Kevin Feige and company, who would be delighted to undertake an adaptation of Constantine, the character of DC created by himself Alan Moore Y Stephen Bissette in 1985.

A few days ago, he decided to comment on a wonderful occurrence between dinner plates and, as usual, he has ended up making a ball.

"They ask me what kind of Star Wars movie would I do"He comments without knowing where he is getting into. "My answer is 'Hoth', an R-rated horror movie on the frozen planet, in the vein of The Thing or Lovecraft's Mountains of Madness, with no connection to any previous characters or storylines"

The media, of course, echoed. The idea of ​​bringing terror to an expanding franchise like Star wars, using one of its most recognizable settings and alluding to basic pillars like ‘The thing’(John Carpenter, 1982) or‘In the mountains of madness' from H.P. Lovecraft, He gave to write the news with a frozen and past smile on his mouth.

"I'm not trying this”, He clarifies. "At dinner last night, Joel McHale's son asked me what Star Wars movie he would make, and my answer was an R-rated movie on Hoth in the vein of The Thing. But that will never happen"

"I thought the idea was great and everyone on the table too, so I tweeted it"Sentenced the director. "I should have thought about it"

Considering that Derrickson's filmography includes titles like ‘Hellraiser V: Inferno’(2000),‘Emily Rose's exorcism’(2005) or‘Sinister’(2012), horror fans will be able to at least be sure that they will face dark characters directed by Derrickson again.