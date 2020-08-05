Star Wars scientists have recreated Luke Skywalker's artificial hand: look at it

Share it:

Remember the artificial hand that at the end of The empire strikes again is implanted in Luke Skywalker after the clash with Darth Vader? Well, some scientists have managed to reproduce a version capable of capturing human nervous sensations. Once again the world of Star Wars and that of science merge …

Scientists in Singapore created a device later called ACES, which is an acronym for Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin. It happened at the National University of Singapore, and this device includes over 100 sensors that according to the research team leader Benjamin Tee, would be able to process data much faster than the human nervous system, recognizes numerous fabric fibers and even has the ability to read Braille with an accuracy of about 90%. The ultimate goal of the researchers is to create a prosthesis for people that is able to feel the tissues to the touch, but also to perceive temperatures and even pain.

"Human touch needs to pass over a fabric at this point, but the device only needs a single touch to recognize what it is touching"said Tee. The latter also confirmed that the artificial device it is equipped with an intelligent system capable of learning quickly. "When you lose your sense of touch it is as if you felt numb and this prosthetic element solves the problem. By recreating an artificial version of the skin for your prosthetic devices you can have a hand that can feel the heat or feel that something is soft or how tight they hold your hand. "

Tee then said that the main inspiration came to his mind looking at the artificial hand implanted at Luke Skywalker at the end of The Empire strikes again following the clash with Darth Vader. Once implanted, Luke feels all the nerve stimulations of a real hand again.