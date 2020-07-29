Entertainment

Star Wars: Rising Skywalker, did Marvel delete the comic about the movie?

July 29, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

There is no peace for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: the film that brought the Skywalker saga to a close, already highly criticized on its way out, also seems to have lost the chance to see some plot holes blocked by the comic transposition whose release was scheduled for this summer.

Last June the official comic of Episode IX should have continued the work already begun with the novel of the film, which he had added some unpublished material to cover some shortcomings of the film with Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver.

Due to the coronavirus emergency, the comic's release was postponed to a date to be defined, but the rumor that has been circulating in the last few hours speaks of a definitive cancellation of this Star Wars: Rising Skywalker comic. "Marvel no longer plans to release the series. Any unpublished or extended story or cut scene had been recreated in comic form will have to wait for better times"reads the well-known Bleeding Cool website.

READ:  the masked character? Very scary for a star in the series

What do you think? You also hoped that this comic could put a piece about the flaws of Episode IX or didn't you put too many hopes in the thing? Meanwhile, Colin Trevorrow is back to talk about Star Wars: Skywalker's rise; John Boyega, however, confirmed that he has closed with Star Wars.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.