Star Wars: Rising Skywalker, did Marvel delete the comic about the movie?

There is no peace for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: the film that brought the Skywalker saga to a close, already highly criticized on its way out, also seems to have lost the chance to see some plot holes blocked by the comic transposition whose release was scheduled for this summer.

Last June the official comic of Episode IX should have continued the work already begun with the novel of the film, which he had added some unpublished material to cover some shortcomings of the film with Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver.

Due to the coronavirus emergency, the comic's release was postponed to a date to be defined, but the rumor that has been circulating in the last few hours speaks of a definitive cancellation of this Star Wars: Rising Skywalker comic. "Marvel no longer plans to release the series. Any unpublished or extended story or cut scene had been recreated in comic form will have to wait for better times"reads the well-known Bleeding Cool website.

What do you think? You also hoped that this comic could put a piece about the flaws of Episode IX or didn't you put too many hopes in the thing? Meanwhile, Colin Trevorrow is back to talk about Star Wars: Skywalker's rise; John Boyega, however, confirmed that he has closed with Star Wars.