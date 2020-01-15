Entertainment

Star Wars: Rise of Kylo screenwriter Ren knew the truth about Snoke

January 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
The last trilogy of the saga of Star Wars it has been the subject of numerous criticisms, some of which have mainly concerned plot holes – or characters with an almost non-existent background – such as Snoke, in the last hours at the center of an interesting background.

In Skywalker's Rise, we found out that the Supreme Leader was never a real entity, rather, it is one of the many clones generated by the Emperor Palpatine. A twist that has divided the hearts of the fan base, and which the screenwriter of the current Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker serialization was also aware of, Charles Soule.

The writer replied to a question on Twitter, confirming that he had been made aware of Snoke's development at the time in which he was approaching the writing of his series.

The Rise of Kylo Ren is a Marvel miniseries that explores the early years of Ben Solo's training, recounting his training period and his rise as a First Order exponent. In addition, the synopsis of the third issue of the publication is available:

"Soon, the path of BEN SOLO will end in a place of fire and blood and a shadow will rise to take his place. Now he is with REN'S KNIGHTS and they will welcome him, if he will pay their price. But before that fate A battle must be waged in an ancient JEDI outpost on the planet ELPHRODA – between Ben and those who know what could have been … and fear what it might become. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hatred. Hatred leads to suffering. Everyone here is afraid – especially Ben Solo! "

The miniseries in question has drawn an interesting parallelism with the Revenge of the Sith. Did you know that Star Wars: Empire Ascendant will reintroduce a historical character in the brand canon?

