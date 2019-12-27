Star Wars reveals the official reason for Luke Skywalker's death

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If George Lucas achieved something with 'Star Wars' it was to build a true universe rich in creativity. Thanks to their concept of the Force, several generations have been influenced by their stories, and hundreds of writers have tried to contribute and enlarge the Star Wars universe through what is known as the Expanded Universe, as well as countless filmmakers.

One of them is Rian Johnson, who directed the controversy 'The Last Jedi'. In this installment, we see the new powers of Luke Skywalker and, because of them, fades and dies at the end of the movie. But we were never given an official explanation of how it was possible … until now. Thanks to the Visual Dictionary of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', we finally have an explanation of Luke's death.

"Actually, Luke's presence only exists in the Force, a projection through a technique of Fallanassi that the ancient Masters recounted in the sacred texts as Similfuturus. This discipline requires extreme concentration since Luke pours his living presence of the Force into the cosmic Force that encompasses everything, uniting incredible distances. The transition is so complete that Luke gives everything in the Force, finds serenity in these final mortal moments and becomes one with the Great Beyond. "

SPOILERS NOTICE OF 'STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER ASCENT'

Lucasfilm

Thus, thanks to this explanation, we not only know the reason for Luke Skywalker's death, but also Leia, who uses a similar technique to contact Kylo Ren during the duel he has with Rey.