Star Wars Reveals The History Of Kylo Ren's Helmet In The New Comic

February 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The last trilogy of 'Star Wars' has sold us all that Kylo Ren (aka Ben Solo) clung to wearing a sinister helmet to imitate his admired grandfather Darth Vader But what if this was not the (only) reason?

With the arrival of the comic 'Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren' Many truths are being revealed. His first issue promised to give some more light on the true story of the Knights of Ren, and now, with the third number already out of the oven, it seems that the iconic villain's helmet (no longer so much) also hides a good intrahistory.

In this issue, which focuses on the "ascent" of Ben Solo as the evil Kylo Ren, we see a first encounter between Ren (hence the name of the Knights), a henchman of Snoke, and the young son of Han and Leia. First he takes off his helmet "to reduce tension", explaining to Kylo that wearing a helmet it is the idea of ​​the Supreme LeaderWell, such an accessory is without a doubt intimidating. That is, it was not so much an inspiration taken from the grandfather but a piece of advice that copies the new leader Kylo follows, something that will be the ideal way out for him to hide his emotions and confusion during all the time we see him exercising the bad guy in the movie until the outcome of 'The Rise of Skywalker' showed us his final surrender.

