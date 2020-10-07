Star Wars: revealed the opening sequence for the High Republic

Lucasfilm has revealed the opening sequence for its upcoming release, Star Wars: The High Republic. Set 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The High Republic tells the story of the Jedi during the height of peace in the Republic.

Since the story does not take place during the events of the original Star Wars story, the creators of Star Wars: The High Republic they have the freedom to create the story from scratch. This means new Jedi, new lightsabers, a (more) young Yoda, along with connections with other Star Wars movie characters. To give this upcoming event a classic Star Wars look, Lucasfilm has created for this title an opening sequence like the ones we know very well.

The opening credits of the Alta Repubblica read as follows:

The galaxy is at peace, ruled by the glorious Republic and protected by the noble Jedi Knights.

As a symbol of all that is right, the Republic is about to launch the Starlight Beacon to the Outer Rim. This new space station will be a ray of hope visible to all.

As a magnificent renaissance spreads throughout the Republic, a frightening new adversary also spreads. Now the guardians of peace and justice will have to face this threat against them, the galaxy, and the force itself …

Star Wars: The High Republic will speak of the Jedi as we have always seen them, as true guardians of peace and justice. This new chapter will be released in January, although we know that probably Star Wars: The High Republic will be neither a movie nor a series, are you waiting for it? If you want to read more about Project Luminous.