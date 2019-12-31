Star Wars Return Han Solo J.J. Abrams

Share it:

J.J. Abrams has brought us a good ending in the closing tape of 'Star Wars'. The ninth tape has played mostly with the nostalgia, bringing us many great names that left memorable moments in the previous trilogies of the galactic saga. We have seen again Lando Carissian, Emperor Palpatine, the old Jedi … and also Han Solo This ghost wanted to talk about the director of the film and the reason he had to bring it back once more.

Discussing the scene with Vanity fairJJ Abrams has revealed that Harrison Ford He welcomed the idea of ​​returning once more to 'The Rise of Skywalker' with great joy, because he was convinced that his role would play an important part in the outcome. So it was. As you will remember, the famous bounty hunter appears in a volatile state at the end of the tape to dedicate some tender words to his son Kylo Ren, who was responsible for killing him in a way that nobody expected in 'The Force Awakens'. It is this dialogue that ends up convincing the villain of leave the dark side of the Force and be Ben Solo again.

As a clarification, Solo did not return as a ghost, but as a memory in the memory of Kylo Ren. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) did return as a visible entity, because he is a Ghost of the Force, He just doesn't have that ability. Or so the film co-writer has clarified, Chris Terrio: "At least for JJ and for me it was that Ren, after the death of his mother, was able to apologize to his father and thus feel at peace with himself. He could not go back and undo what he had done to his father , but, as Han says: 'Your mother is gone but not what she fought for,' so he can still make amends in the future. "

Harrison, glad to come back

"We met and talked about what it would be like" Abrams explained about how he put the character back on the tape, "Harrison, who is one of the best people in history and is incredibly considerate of everything he does, because everything what he wants is to understand the utility of the character simply asked: 'What is my role?'. We sat down and explained what our intention was. We talked about it for a while and I sent him its pages. He did it, and also in a fantastic way. "

The director, who like Ford, has returned to this film having skipped his way through 'The Return of the Jedi', added: "It was rare to be on the Star Wars set and share with Harrison the feeling of 'I never thought I'd be doing this again'. But there they were, returning for the final touch of the saga. Because this film was the closure of the previous eight films that have formed three trilogies that started four decades ago. 'The force awakens'. "Of course, his experience was far greater than mine in every way. It was beautiful to have him there with Adam (Driver). The two always had a spark. Somehow they gave themselves permission, not literally before the scene but because of their nature, to be open and so vulnerable. "

Now everyone's story seems to have been closed forever with a new trilogy on the way from Rian Johnson's hand that, supposedly, will open the door to a new time and characters. Do you want more Star Wars?