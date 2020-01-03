Star Wars Rebels would have a sequel this year

Share it:

The next big animated series in the Star Wars universe would be a direct sequel to Star Wars Rebels Judging by a new rumor that speculates with a premiere by the end of the year that has just begun.

According to a video of Kessel Run Transmissions we would have back Dave Filoni, showrunner of the series The Clone Wars and Rebels for this new project that so far has not been officially announced.

The series would continue right where Rebels left with Ahsoka and Sabine as protagonists, which would be great news for all Tano's followers and his companion who wanted more of their adventures.

An official announcement is expected even before this year's Star Wars Celebration takes place, but we will certainly see some kind of panel dedicated to the series at the event if it is confirmed.

