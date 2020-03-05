Star Wars: Project Maverick is the new EA Motive according to rumors

Share it:

Yesterday we discovered that the existence of a new video game called by mistake was leaked Star Wars: Project Maverick Of which almost all the details are unknown. Now a new rumor defends that it is the new work of EA Motive.

The filtering took place through a Twitter account created by Luciano Ciccariello, who programmed a bot that publishes a message for each content that is published on the PlayStation Store, leaving little room for doubt about the existence of this mysterious project.

Recently, a report by Kotaku revealed that in 2019 another Star Wars project was canceled at the hands of EA and that the EA Motive studio was developing it. Instead, the team would have started working on a smaller-scale, experimental project that, according to journalist Jason Schreier, is this Project Maverick.

And it is – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 4, 2020

The PlayStation Store listing confirms that it is not a game for virtual reality and that it has some kind of multiplayer mode. Maybe we are facing a Star Wars battle royale or some kind of free competitive title. It seems soon to know for sure.

In the list mentioned a beta that with a little luck will end up reaching the players publicly. Since Project Maverick sounds codename, perhaps in EA Motive some kind of test with players is raised to determine if what they have in hand generates interest and it is feasible to develop it in the long term.

At the end of the day it does not seem that EA can afford to cancel more projects after Star Wars 1313, the Battlefront spinoff canceled in 2019 and many others that have fallen by the wayside before finding the right game with Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order of Respawn Entertainment, which was one of the great successes of last year.