 Star Wars: Project Luminous will cover only comics and books, no movies or games

The Star Wars franchise knows that it is approaching a phase of changes, especially in regard to the world of movies, together with the new front that has opened in series format thanks to Disney +. A few weeks ago the rumor jumped that the franchise could change the era to move to the so-called stage of the High Republic, nothing explored in the past of the franchise located after the Old Republic and hundreds of years before the prequels. Along with that information it was said that it could be linked to the so-called Project Luminous, a story that encompasses books and comics announced at the Star Wars Celebration last year and will be officially revealed on February 24th.

New details confirm that This new project will not go beyond comics and novels, that is, it will not be extended to movies, series or video games. This has been clarified by ABC correspondent Clayton Sandell on his personal Twitter.

It is a PUBLICATION effort to tell a great and interconnected Star Wars story. Don't get nervous about any movie / TV / game crossover.

The High Republic was recently mentioned in the Marvel Comics comics "Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren" Y "Star Wars", beginning to sow the way to, as we say, this stage so little exploited in the past, and for that reason it was thought that it could go hand in hand with this new path of the written format, if the rumors about the films are true .