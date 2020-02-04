Star Wars: Poster Posse talks about his spectacular art based on The Mandalorian

Share it:

If you have not yet taken a look at the art that Poster Posse made based on the trailers and photographs of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, you are still on time. Not surprisingly, they delighted not only the fans of the franchise but also those in charge of the series. Now, the artists have revealed the keys to the creation process through an entry in the official Star Wars blog in which each of the illustrators brings their grain of sand.

On the official Star Wars page you can see all the posters as well as the explanation of each of the authors, although to give you an idea of ​​what awaits you, you have an example, with the poster below, which was one of the first to come to light.

This is what its creator (17th & Oak) has said about it: "I was inspired to create something the moment I saw the breakthrough. I loved the clear western style / influence (which is also what I loved about the original trilogy of the film). I set out to create a piece that was a spiritual tribute to Sergio Leone Western and Seven Samurai of (Akira) Kurosawa, but who also transmitted the sparse landscape of the space desert, as well as showing some of the main characters in a way that would not spoil any plot point or without the need for I will focus closely on an important scene. I can't wait until this reaches the UK so I can see everything. ".

Image of Poster Posse and Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Remember that the series has already premiered at Disney +, which will finally arrive earlier than expected in our country. This will happen on March 24. That is, a week earlier than initially planned (on the 31st).

Of course, The Mandalorian will be one of the series that will be available in the catalog from day one. Then we leave you with the source, so you can enjoy all the posters and each of the explanations.

