'Star Wars': pop-up guide of the saga

We are in the middle of the Christmas season and it is time for gifts. Yes, it is a time of the year when we become consumerist zombies, but as much as we deny it, we all have someone who we like to give away. This Christmas is Star Wars, thanks to the premiere of 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker', and what better way to get this incredible Pop-Up Book that reveals all the secrets of the saga. If you want to get hold of it, or give it to someone before Reyes, you're in luck, because Norma Editorial has already published the book in Spanish and you have it available on Amazon.

Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Of The Galaxy

This three-dimensional masterpiece created by the paper engineer Matthew Reinhart show the most amazing scenes of the saga Star wars in a new milestone of sophistication and interactivity for a pop-up book.

'Star Wars: The definitive pop-up of the galaxy' It will hallucinate you, whether you're a fan or not. It gives you the possibility to be part of the action by throwing snow sliders against AT-AT walkers, helping the Millennium Falcon to escape from its First Order persecutors in Jakku, and much more. Presented in a dynamic 360-degree format that allows you to see the action from any side, the book can be fully deployed forming a diorama of the entire saga (up to 'The Last Jedi' included). Are you ready to dive into the Star Wars Universe?