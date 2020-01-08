Star Wars Palpatine Fleet Destroyers

In 'Star Wars’(George Lucas, 1977), in Empire, he had managed, not without effort and time, to build a gigantic space station capable of destroying a planet with a powerful laser cannon. Its destruction by a terrorist rebel group left no other option but to flee forward. The tyrannical government ordered the construction of another similar ship that was destroyed again and, three decades later, the heirs of that tyrannical institution did the same with an abandoned mining planet that, of course, was also annulled from the map thanks to the sabotage of a traitor to established system.
In 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’(J.J. Abrams, 2019) do not go around the bush and, a few minutes after starting the film, we discovered that all this was in vain. The Emperor has not only survived in Exegol thanks to a complex mechanism and the dark arts of the dark reverse, but at his command there is a whole fleet of destroyers equipped with cannons capable of destroying planets as the first Star of Death, how is this possible?
Thanks to 'Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker. Visual dictionary’, And the always hardworking Pablo Hidalgo(fundamental name to understand Star wars today), we know how the once emperor managed to gather such an impressive army and yes, it has to do with his mysterious acolytes.
The Sith Eternal, which are what the hooded men who worship the Dark Lord in Exegol are called, not only achieved their return to life thanks to their mastery of “technology and the hidden”, But spent those three decades working on the construction of the Xyston-class star destroyers, the new model we see in the film and incorporating the powerful laser cannon capable of destroying planets as the first great threat of the saga.
The warships were manufactured by shipbuilders, engineers and slaves under the government of those Sith Eternal, a group that would include among its members important positions of the boards of fundamental shipyards such as Sienar-Jaemus and Kuat-Entralla, so it is understood that they did not have too many problems when it came to introducing the necessary material in Exegol without any agency officer notice it in any way.
And that was how Palpatine He managed his fleet to once again be sultryly defeated. It is what fascism has, no matter how much damage it does and much effort it puts into doing it, in the end it is defeated.
