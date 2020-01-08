Star Wars Palpatine Fleet Destroyers

Disney

Thanks to 'Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker. Visual dictionary’, And the always hardworking Pablo Hidalgo (fundamental name to understand Star wars today), we know how the once emperor managed to gather such an impressive army and yes, it has to do with his mysterious acolytes.

The Sith Eternal, which are what the hooded men who worship the Dark Lord in Exegol are called, not only achieved their return to life thanks to their mastery of “technology and the hidden”, But spent those three decades working on the construction of the Xyston-class star destroyers, the new model we see in the film and incorporating the powerful laser cannon capable of destroying planets as the first great threat of the saga.

The warships were manufactured by shipbuilders, engineers and slaves under the government of those Sith Eternal, a group that would include among its members important positions of the boards of fundamental shipyards such as Sienar-Jaemus and Kuat-Entralla, so it is understood that they did not have too many problems when it came to introducing the necessary material in Exegol without any agency officer notice it in any way.

And that was how Palpatine He managed his fleet to once again be sultryly defeated. It is what fascism has, no matter how much damage it does and much effort it puts into doing it, in the end it is defeated.