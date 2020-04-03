         'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' changes screenwriter: the Disney series + signs the writer of 'King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur'

Share it:

After a hint of a halt, a barrage of rumors, and a pandemic, the Disney + production on one of the capital characters from Star Wars seems to have found the screenwriter he was looking for.

The Adventures of Young Obi-Wan

Fifteen years have passed since George Lucas 'prequel trilogy ended with' Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith ', and since then millions of followers have been waiting to see Ewan McGregor repeat his character. The actor himself has regularly expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, and his red carpet appearance in 'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story' fueled that hope. The economic performance of the film, far below expectations, he left all the projects on hold and fans wondering what the future holds for the character.

Now it is announced that writer Joby Harold has been chosen to replace Hossein Amini on the project. Harold has previously served as executive producer on 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' and has written Zack Snyder's long-awaited 'Army of the Dead'. McGregor, who played Kenobi in the prequel trilogy, is ready to repeat his role as a Jedi Master.

Despite the excitement surrounding the project, it's clear that there have been some issues with the story setting, as rumors emerged earlier this year about the delay in production because the scripts were not up to expectations: "We will start filming early next year and start pre-production this summer, there are scripts that are really good, and now they continue to work on them to improve them even further," McGregor revealed on Good Morning America earlier this year.

"And I'm excited about that. I think the last thing I filmed was in 2003, it's been a while. I remember watching his new movies or 'The Mandalorian', I really enjoyed it. I keep myself as up to date as possible with the world of Lucasfilm. I don't think it will take me two minutes; I will put on the cape and I'll be there I think. "