Star Wars: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and 'Cassian Andor' Release Dates

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Disney + is already one of the most downloaded streaming platforms of the moment, and it is not for less since it has in its catalog all Marvel, all Disney … all Star Wars. Not only the three trilogies and their spin-offs, but also the series derived from Star Wars, that is, 'Star Wars Rebels,' The Clone Wars' and 'The Mandalorian', one of the hits of the season. But it will not be the only thing that we see Star Wars on the platform since Disney + is developing two new series from the galactic universe, centered on two characters known to all: Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Cassian Andor is a character we met in 'Rogue One' and was portrayed by Diego Luna, while Obi-Wan Kenobi has been with us since 'A New Hope', but we met him more in the prequel trilogy, played by Ewan McGregor. According to a leak MCU Cosmic has uncovered, the 'Cassian Andor' series would keep its premiere in 2021, while 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' would hit us in 2022.

As we can see, it is a small presentation in French leaked, and highlights that the series of 'Obi-Wan' would reach us in 2022. But from MCU Cosmic they add an important fact: this presentation has as its date of completion the February 3, 2020That is, before the Coronavirus crisis, so perhaps the dates are now a little out of date, since they would not have taken into account future delays.

Still, everything seems to indicate that those dates are correct. The series of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' will be the most complex (especially due to the schedule of its star Ewan McGregor) so it is quite likely that we will not see it until 2022, while that of 'Cassian Andor' for now is a real mystery.