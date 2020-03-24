Star Wars, No Abrams Cut from Skywalker's Ascent

Share it:

Everyone has already given their opinion on ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. Wait, everyone? Do not! Lack Greg Grunberg! Oh, good old Greg Grunberg. But who the hell is Greg Grunberg?

Although by name many will not sound familiar, his good-natured face may make some fans of Star wars in general and J.J. Abrams in particular, they hit the bill. And is that Grunberg is, above all, a colleague of Abrams. The filmmaker has had his colleague in ‘Felicity’(Sean Blumberg),‘Alias’(Eric Weiss),‘Lost' (single voice), 'Mission impossible 3’(2006) and, of course, as Temmin "Snap" Wexley, pilot of the Resistance, in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’(2015) and‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’(2019).

"Yes, I never understood that. I spoke to JJ as a friend throughout the process. Every night I said to him: 'How are you doing?' Each answer was positive. I'm being completely honest, not once did he tell me that there was any pressure on him to cut something. It is part of the creative process, obviously"The actor tells THR about the rumors of pressure on the director by Disney. "Kathy Kennedy is brilliant. Disney people are brilliant. They give notes but ultimately it is up to J.J., the director, whom they really trust. Personally, I don't think there is any truth to that and I would be surprised if there is a 'JJ cut.' Each movie goes through a series of cuts, that's the nature of it. See what works, what you need more of, and where you need clarity. So I think all of that is part of the creative process. I don't buy it at all"

"When the movie came out, a specific criticism I heard was very angry. It said, 'Oh, it's just pleasing the fans.' Let's see, what are you talking about? A movie like this has to satisfy fans", keep going. "And JJ does it in an emotional way while the characters are connected. There's almost no fat in this movie, and that can't be said for the others. There are times when you say, 'Oh, you could forget about that scene and the movie would still hold up.' Everything in this movie matters, and they did an amazing job of wrapping and caring for all the characters. Would I have liked to have seen Rose more? Yes. Would I have liked to have seen more of the other characters? Sure, but you can only do this"

"I don't think any of those criticisms are warranted, but then again, everyone has the right to give their opinion. In their own minds they have the best closing version of all of this. I personally can't see a better version of Episode IX than the one JJ has made.”, Sentence. "And I'm not just saying it as your friend, but as a true fanatic. It was incredibly satisfying and so beautiful. There are moments that I have never seen before, especially the final battle. I have never seen such great things. It took him to another level emotionally. I really loved the movie"

