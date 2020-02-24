'Star Wars': new film in the saga, underway

Share it:

Disney was clear from the beginning: since I bought Lucasfilm, I was going to make the most of it. So they decided to make a new trilogy, the one that had been thought for so long by George Lucas, to close the Skywalker saga. But they also wanted to fill gaps in history and, for that, the idea was to release several spin-offs, although due to the failure of the latter ('Han Solo: A Star Wars Story'), the rest were canceled.

With the arrival of Disney + everything changed: there was a new platform to release upcoming projects, and thus came from 'The Mandalorian'. And, meanwhile, larger productions such as the Rian Johnson trilogy, or the supposed films about the Old Republic were being cooked. But now the news comes to us that a new film is still on the way, with JD Dillard ('Sleight of Hand') by director, and Matt Owens, writer of 'Luke Cage' as a screenwriter.