Disney was clear from the beginning: since I bought Lucasfilm, I was going to make the most of it. So they decided to make a new trilogy, the one that had been thought for so long by George Lucas, to close the Skywalker saga. But they also wanted to fill gaps in history and, for that, the idea was to release several spin-offs, although due to the failure of the latter ('Han Solo: A Star Wars Story'), the rest were canceled.
With the arrival of Disney + everything changed: there was a new platform to release upcoming projects, and thus came from 'The Mandalorian'. And, meanwhile, larger productions such as the Rian Johnson trilogy, or the supposed films about the Old Republic were being cooked. But now the news comes to us that a new film is still on the way, with JD Dillard ('Sleight of Hand') by director, and Matt Owens, writer of 'Luke Cage' as a screenwriter.
But little else is known about this project. In fact, it is not even known yet if Disney will choose to release it in cinemas or, on the contrary, in Disney +, since it has the support of the streaming platform. The synopsis of the project is not known, except for rumors that have not yet been confirmed. The most widespread? Probably, that the plot of the film takes place in Exegol, the Sith planet that we met in 'The Rise of Skywalker'.
Exegol was not a canon until J.J. Abrams and we know very little about the planet in question. Would a new film serve to fill the plot holes and shed more light on Exegol and how has the Sith cult survived there?
'Star Wars': new film in the saga, underway was last modified: February 24th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
