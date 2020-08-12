Star Wars: new details on the blockbuster 'Uncharted' canceled by EA

Share it:

Intercepted by the youtubers of MinnMaxShow, the former producer of Visceral Games Zach Mumbach revealed some important background on the ambitious Star Wars project canceled by EA.

The former Visceral executive is thrilled to recall the work he was doing with the Visceral team to shape Project Ragtag, the action adventure from cinematic cut set in the far distant galaxy of Star Wars.

Returning with the memory tolast period of development before the project was shelved, Mumbach points out how "There is really a lot of gameplay that people have never seen. We had levels that were almost complete. To be honest, there were sets that we could consider as pretty much finished, we were putting the finishing touches to the title just when the studio was closed ".

L'former producer of Visceral try to outline the playful and content framework of the work by explaining that "there was this level with an AT-ST that was really cool, with the hero being forced to run away from the enemies as they tried to hunt him down, and in doing so he had to sneak through the alleys as the AT-ST destroyed everything in it. encountered thanks to the power of the Frostbite physics and particle engine. Seeing it, you almost exclaimed 'oh, it looks like Star Wars Uncharted!' ".

As learned later, Electronic Arts decided to abandon this project to focus their attention on DICE, Respawn and the EA Motive team to support Star Wars Battlefront and bring Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Star Wars Squadrons to life.