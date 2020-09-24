Star Wars: New details for a Jedi Master who will appear in The High Republic

The new comic project dedicated to the universe of Star Wars , the series called The High Republic, will take us to the distant galaxy about 200 years before the events told in The Phantom Menace, the first episode of the Skywalker saga, and details about a new Jedi Master have been revealed on the official website of the franchise.

“In the era of the High Republic, Stellan Gios enters the Jedi order as the Padawan of Master Rana Kant. As a young Padawan apprentice, Stellan develops a strong bond with the Jedi Avar Kriss and Elzar Mann, even though they have different masters. Among the three, the one most convinced of having to support the tradition of the Order is precisely Gios. “

Further details were revealed regarding the peculiar Stellan’s lightsaber, which is very reminiscent of Kylo Ren, a character who appeared in the last trilogy: “Josh’s lightsaber looks like an elegant weapon, with a guard and a long hilt, which allows him to hold it with both hands. When the user activates the sword, the blocks on the sides of the hilt vanish. , freeing the laser to create a secondary guard.”

The same author of the project, Charles Soule wanted to comment on some choices made before starting the actual production: “One of the basic concepts of The High Republic is the idea that there are many important events at the same time” then continuing with “The idea of ​​having so many characters involved in a single pivotal event for the galaxy seemed captivating. We were able to introduce a huge cast of characters organically, from different places and from different social states.”

What do you think of this series? Are you interested in exploring the past of prominent Jedi Masters and seeing the events that marked the Jedi Order in the past? Let us know with a comment below. We remember that The Hight Republic will debut on January 5, 2021, and we leave you to the preview of the first volume, and how Luke discovered the real name of Darth Vader.