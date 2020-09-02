Star Wars: New Comics Reveal a Young Yoda, 200 Years Before Episode I

Share it:

With the new series The High Republic, Lucasfilm has promised fans to explore the rise to power of the High Republic in the universe of Star Wars including in the project also characters we already know, such as the powerful master Yoda.

Bringing us about 200 years earlier of the events seen in the film The Phantom Menace, the authors will present us with a different era than what we have seen in the past, highlighting the power of the Jedi Order compared to the evil Sith, and also revealing details about characters to whom the fans of the franchise are very loyal.

In the last few hours on the official Star Wars website they have been shared pictures of a younger Yoda, which you can find at the bottom of the page. Although the Jedi master looks very similar to how we know him, the authors of the project wanted to comment on his inclusion in the story.

“It is particularly exciting to introduce him to the Era of the High Republic. In this historical period, Yoda travels a lot between galaxies. Although he has already become an important member of the Jedi Council, we find him doing what he does best: looking for a group of young Padawans ready to learn the mysterious Jedi path.”

Recall that in a recent volume two moments of the prequel trilogy were mentioned, and we leave you to our special dedicated to The High Republic and the Luminous Project.