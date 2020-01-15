'Star Wars': myths and legends of Luke Skywalker

Share it:

If someone tells you to name the first Jedi that comes to your mind, surely say Luke Skywalker. Why? Maybe because he is the most famous Jedi in the galaxy (always with Yoda's permission). We met him in 'A New Hope' as a young farmer who dreamed of the stars; We continued his training in 'The Empire Strikes Back' and suffered when we learned that his arch nemesis was, in fact, his own father; and we were glad to see the great teacher who was predestined to be during 'The Return of the Jedi'.

But it is that thanks to the new trilogy, we could see a Luke Skywalker much wiser, but also a hermit, having become a legend himself. Throughout the galaxy, Luke became so famous by defeating Darth Vader and the Empire that his name was growing more and more … just like the legends that told him. And what was really in the myth? The book 'The Legends of Luke Skywalker' reveals it to us … more or less.

The book, which is located chronologically before 'The Last Jedi', introduces us to the freighter's crew Uncontrollable Current and, to pass the time, they tell various stories about the mythical Luke Skywalker. No one knows if they are true or not, but it is very comforting to see how the Jedi we grew up with has been so important to so many Star Wars Universe characters.