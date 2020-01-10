Star Wars Maz Kanata CGI Animatronico

Share it:

This funny being with glasses should not be taken lightly, because it is very clear that the role he has played Maz Kanata In the last trilogy of 'Star Wars' it has been fundamental. Wasn't it she who handed Luke Skywalker's old saber to King opening the paths of the Force for the current 'Salvadora'? And hasn't she been responsible for transmitting Leia's indications to the rebels in 'The Rise of Skywalker'?

It appears little, but when it does it is to play a fundamental role. In addition, its appearance is the most striking, so as soon as these glasses are visible, we already know that something good is yet to come. Will we see her again? It is not likely, but who knows. What has been confirmed is that this character is not made with CGI, the fashion technique that we've seen so much lately. No, Kanata is not a computer generated image.

Why did the LucasFilm team choose then? In all his appearances he has chosen a animatronic (animatronic) as revealed Neal Scanlan, creative supervisor of special effects, in an interview with Cinema Blend That is, that is a robot, so that we understand each other. But beware, "Is the animatronic more advanced that we have ever created"said Scanlan, who added that he worked so hard on his figure because" eShe was involved with the scenes of Leia, and J.J. I wanted those who were in those sequences to be intimately involved, and that included animatronics. "

The reality of the character obtained has not gone unnoticed by anyone. Because as much as the CGI can do wonders, animatronics has proven to be a more than viable option in these magical worlds.