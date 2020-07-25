Star Wars, Mark Hamill thanks fans on the anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back

Share it:

After yesterday's 40th anniversary was celebrated The empire strikes again, Mark Hamill he kept thanking all fans of the Star Wars saga for the affection received and the love dedicated to the film, after all these years among the most loved ever in the universe of George Lucas.

The empire strikes again came out on May 21, 1980, with fans who yesterday expressed their gratitude and their sincere affection not only towards the film, but also towards the members of the cast, the crew and all those small additions that the film operated in the universe of the saga. Mark Hamill therefore intervened on social networks for personally thank the fans for the affection received, writing a message also dedicated to the film: "I am overwhelmed by the amount of messages you sent me to pay homage to this film. It was certainly the most physically demanding, but also the most rewarding, considering also the arrival of Nathan Hamill during the shooting. Forever your #EmpireStrikesBaby".

Previously, Hamill himself had referred to The empire strikes again like his favorite film from the George Lucas saga. One of the reasons? Because the protagonists received a very hard blow, resulting completely defeated at the end of the film.

Just yesterday, to celebrate the important and round anniversary, LucasFilm shared via social a beautiful celebratory poster of what is still considered by many to be the best film in the entire saga. The superlative poster comes from an artist now super known to fans of Star Wars and Marvel Studios, the excellent Matt Ferguson, and combines in one image the most memorable moments of the second chapter.

