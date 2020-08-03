Star Wars, Maisie Richardson-Sellers reveals: I was rejected at an audition for the role of Rey

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We saw it in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the role of Korr Sella, although several of his scenes have been eliminated when editing. Maisie Richardson-Sellers, however, could have had a much more important part in the saga: that of Rey, then touched as we know to Daisy Ridley.

The 28 year old actress, also seen in Kissing Booth 2, he said he participated in the auditions for the role of Rey. "The first year of my career was tough because I was so emotionally involved in everything I did." he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I did something like six specimens for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was intense, and obviously I didn't have the main role but I still had a small part. J.J. Abrams he was so sweet, so nice to me, and he gave me a part in the film. "

The first ever experience of Maisie Richardson-Sellers in front of a camera, she remembers, it was a scene with Carrie Fisher. "I had no idea what I was doing. I had never been on a set before, until then I had only done theater. It was a baptism of fire overwhelming. What turned out to be a painful experience turned out to be a really positive experience, from which I learned a lot. "

The lamented interpreter of princess Leia, continues Maisie Richardson-Sellers, "she was very kind, sweet, down to earth … (…) after the scene I went to her trailer to thank her. I sat down with her and had a chat. Era so open, so willing to share. "

If you haven't already done so, you can take a look at our Star Wars: The Force Awakens review.