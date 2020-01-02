Star Wars Knights Ren Comic Story

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' has been a true journey to nostalgia with its more classic characters returning for the ninth film; however, between Lando Carissian or the different ghosts that have left memorable moments in the film have presented other stories perhaps less known to the general public, such as, for example, Ren Knights.

Remember that it was thanks to a flashback that King had while taking Luke Skywalker's lightsaber that we heard from them for the first time in 'The Force Awakens'. Where do they come from? Who do they serve? Do they have the power of the Force or not? The newly released limited comic 'Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren'seems willing to answer this question with each new issue, because the story created by Charles Soule and Will Sliney just released his first issue presenting precisely to the Order of the Knights of Ren.

The comic we were commenting begins with a masked man who says: "My name is Ren. But that is not my name"His body is full of wounds that looks honorably, because except for the chest, the rest of his body, including the face remains covered. Although Kylo Ren no chest hair appears showing off wounds, we already know where they put their new name when they passed to the dark side of the Force.

"The Ren does not stop worrying about what he is burning or right or wrong, or about the goals he could achieve. The Ren simply is. Live and consume, and do not apologize. It is his nature and nothing more, "adds this mysterious man.

As for being able to use the Force, it seems that the Knights of Ren can take advantage of the Dark Side, albeit weakly. They can levitate things at the height of their hands and little else. As Charles Soule commented: "Everyone can use the Force, The dark side of the force, in different grades. They are not as powerful as a Jedi or a Sith, but they use it when they fight … They have a kind of code similar to a biker gang, but it's not elaborate. They are flexible … Most of the time they simply want to live their lives the way they want to live them, taking what the galaxy give them and eating which sends the dark side. "