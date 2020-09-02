Star Wars Kenobi, will the series take place in two different periods? Let’s be clear

Share it:

Star Wars fans are eagerly waiting for the new series dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi announced last fall by Disney +. For 15 years now, many hope to be able to see it again Ewan McGregor in the role of the famous Jedi but, there are still many doubts about what will be the timeline of the events told.

When the project was initially announced, it seemed that the narrative was supposed to take place astride theepisode IV Star Wars: A New Hope but, recent rumors claim that there will also be a series of sequences that will take place during the events of the Clone Wars.

So the series is supposed to deal with two different timelines, and that likely means Hayden Christensen will reappear in Star Wars Kenobi in his role as Anakin Skywalker. However, there are no confirmations yet and we assume that he could also appear in the guise of Darth Vader.

Of the many confirmed, reported and rumored projects that have emerged over the years, the series dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi is probably the most awaited and, seeing Ewan McGregor in the role that perhaps more than any other has made him known to the general public increases the hype. to the stars.

Earlier this year, some reports claimed that filming on the series could begin this summer. Comprehensibly, the Coronavirus pandemic has delayed all production and this too as for now in limbo. What are your impressions of this new Disney + production? Let us know in the comments.