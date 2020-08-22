Star Wars, Kathleen Kennedy talks about the future of the franchise after the Skywalker saga

Share it:

Now that the new trilogy has ended, and the Rise of Skywalker is available along with the other chapters of the saga also on Disney +, Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, provides some updates on the direction the franchise will now take.

It was news repeatedly reiterated and also reported by us, but Disney’s intention remains to take a pause for reflection, if we want to call it, as regards Star Wars at the cinema, and in the meantime new creative outlets will be explored (indeed, are already being explored).

“It is an ever-changing process. By the time I arrived, George had already had conversations with the original trio actors, Carrie (Fisher), Harrison (Ford) and Mark (Hamill), because there was this saga that fans had loved, but never got around to. to complete. He always talked about wanting to make 9 films, and was ready to complete the cycle. And so, our focus was on bringing the saga to a close“remembers Kennedy.

“And now we are taking a step back. Stories have been told in this universe for the past 40 years, and now there is this awareness that we are talking about a mythology that spans almost 25,000 years, if you really look at the different stories told so far in books, in video games … “he then states, revealing that”We simply need some time to fully absorb what George has created, and then start thinking about where things might go. That’s what we’re doing right now, and we’re having a lot of fun. Meeting the different directors, dealing with such different talents. There are so many directors and so many fans who have long influenced Star Wars, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to be able to connect with you and find out who wants to be a part of it.“.

And in fact, we have already had the opportunity to see the first fruits of this new way of doing, given the announcement of Taika Waititi to direct the next Star Wars film, and for which he will also write the screenplay in collaboration with Krysty Wilson-Cairnstaika.

We just have to wait and find out in which corners of the galaxy far far away we will end up in the future, in the cinema as well as in television.