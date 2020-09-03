Star Wars, John Boyega defends JJ Abrams but attacks Disney: “They don’t exploit black heroes”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a recent promotional interview John Boyega, who plays Finn in the sequel trilogy of the Star Wars, has launched a severe attack on the Disney for the representation of black heroes.

Although he defended director JJ Abrams with the sword, Boyega accused the major of having ‘sidelined’ the character of Finn, as well as those of other actors of different ethnicities.

“People should leave JJ alone“said the actor.”He didn’t even plan to return in the last movie, and instead he did it to save the shack. In this job you get involved in certain projects and you already know that you won’t necessarily like everything about that project. But I want to say one thing at Disney: you can’t pull out a black character, advertise him everywhere to show him off to the public and then give him a smaller part in the film and put him aside. That’s no good.“

John Boyega added:

“I will say it clear and tense. They knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, they knew what to do with Adam Driver. They knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it comes to John Boyega … What do you want me to tell you? They want an actor to say, ‘I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience. ‘ I’ll tell you when it’s really a great experience“he admitted openly.”They gave all the shades to Adam Driver, all the shades to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows. Adam knows. Everybody knows. I’m not saying anything surprising.”

What do you think? Tell us in the comments. For more insights, find out about Daisy Ridley’s job difficulties after the Star Wars saga and the rumors about a spin-off about Kylo Ren.