Star Wars: Jedi of the High Republic, all new comics preview

New details have finally been revealed about Project Luminous, the mysterious event linked to the Star Wars narrative universe. Apparently, the initiative involves the launch of a multitude of entertainment products such as novels and comics, completely canonical and set during the historical period of the High Republic.

Michael Siglain, creative director of Star Wars publications, commented: "Star Wars: The High Republic will tell the Jedi how we always wanted to see them, as true guardians of peace and justice. This is an optimistic and hopeful era where the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their peak. But obviously in this glorious new era something evil makes its way. This initiative will give both young people and faithful readers a new corner of the Galaxy to explore through rich, touching and meaningful stories. Plus readers will learn about what really scares a Jedi".

James Waugh, vice-president of Lucasfilm and narrative strategy manager, added: "This was the golden age of the Jedi and also the era of the galactic expansion of the Outer Rim. So expect great exploration tales; across the galaxy, getting to know new cultures and discovering what life was like in the outer rim of the dawn. This is like an incredible treasure chest that our storytellers will be able to play with, both with publications and with other means, and we can't wait to see what they will have in store for us".

So what does this "first phase" of Star Wars: Jedi of the High Republic? Let's take a preview look at all the new releases.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark, written by Claudia Gray (Bloodline, Leia: Princess of Alderaan, and Lost Stars)

The protagonist is the padawan Reath Silas, sent from the galactic capital of Coruscant to the undeveloped frontier. The young man would prefer to stay in the Jedi Temple, studying the archives, but he will find himself forced to follow orders. When his ship is expelled from hyperspace in a galactic disaster, the padawan will find himself at the center of the action, and together with a handful of companions he will find refuge in an abandoned space station. The group will soon discover a terrible truth …

Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage, written by Justina Ireland (Lando's Luck, Spark of the Resistance)

When the ship they travel on is suddenly chased out of hyperspace due to a galactic disaster, the young Jedi Vernestra Rwoh, a young Padawan, a tech-savvy boy and the son of an ambassador get stuck in a jungle. The danger lies in wait, and the group will have to work together to survive.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, written by Daniel Jose Older (Last Shot, From a Certain Point of View)

This comic book series by IDW Publishing will follow the adventures of a group of kids who are intent on studying the Jedi and Nihils.

Star Wars: The High Republic, written by Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures, Tales from Vader's Castle)

This Marvel Comics series will be set in Starlight Beacon, a space station that plays an important role in Jedi and Nihil stories.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, written by Charles Soule (Poe Dameron, The Rise of Kylo Ren)

Two hundred years before the events told in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, saw the era of the High Republic, a period in which the noble and wise Jedi Knights had to fight the dangers that endangered them, the Galaxy and the Force itself …

And what do you think of it? Which of these intrigues you most? Let us know with a comment! By the way, did you know that the first Star Wars comic was the best selling of the last decade? Discover this and other news on our pages!