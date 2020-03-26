Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is dated on the Nintendo Switch eShop

Share it:

The date of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy on the PlayStation Blog noting that the game would be released on March 26 on the Sony console, despite that, nothing was officially said about the Nintendo Switch version, also confirmed a while ago.

Now the game has been listed in the Canadian eShop and everything indicates that the release date will be the same on both platforms. If that is true today it should be possible to start playing this LucasArts classic that would be released by surprise since it still has no official date for the hybrid system.

The great classics of the Star Wars franchise have been receiving adaptations for current platforms for the last years and Nintendo Switch is receiving them little by little.

Last year Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast premiered on the Nintendo Switch, and the collection should grow today if Nintendo's self-filtering is correct. Unfortunately, it was expected to be one of the announcements of a supposed Nintendo Direct that would be broadcast today, but this is obviously not the case.

The rumors about a Nintendo Direct that never just arrived continue to flourish and although they all prove to be false as the days go by without news from Nintendo the players do not lose hope now that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on the market and the rest of the year is a journey through the desert for the community. We may know something very soon.

