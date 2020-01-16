Star Wars Jedi: Fallen releases its reserve bonus for everyone

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Respawn Entertainment has decided to update Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order making all the unlockables that at the time were exclusive for those who reserved the game become available to all players of all versions of the title.

At the time, booking any of the editions of the game offered the following exclusive cosmetics:

Orange laser sword

Appearance of bee for BD-1.

Mygeeto Campaasapland Hilt.

Umbarana campaasapland handle.

Cosmetic aspect for the Mantis Acuda

The update that unlocks the reserve incentives also includes various improvements and several solutions to errors present in the game. One of the corrected errors is that of the bounty hunter that sometimes was blocked in Zeffo; adjustments have also been applied to the photo mode so that it does not break the game as it happened in some moments.

Still dragging tropes and old game mechanics too old, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was able to consolidate between critics and audiences as one of the best Star Wars video games in history and reaffirmed the ability of Respawn Entertainment to do what they put ahead with an impressive solvency.

There are several clues that suggest that a sequel would be underway and the most solid may be common sense, since leaving a title with such an open end to new adventures and with such commercial success would be rare in the conduct of EA.

In our criticism we told you that the overall set is outstanding and what was asked for a long time to a video game based on the Star Wars license. In the same way we pointed out that its history and its protagonist do not emerge as much as they could do precisely in this universe and since they are considered canonical within it. At the moment we don't know anything about possible expansions through downloadable paid content, but they don't seem likely.